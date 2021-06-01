Camden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,342 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

