Camden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 36,000 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebang International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBON stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

