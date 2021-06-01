Camden Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,725 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Global Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Global Partners by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.97%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

