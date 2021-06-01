Camden Capital LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

