Camden Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total value of $550,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,823 shares of company stock worth $48,904,707 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.12 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

