Camden Capital LLC Buys New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

