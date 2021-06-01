Camden Capital LLC Acquires 2,518 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after acquiring an additional 218,737 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 132,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,032 shares of company stock worth $55,054,314. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

