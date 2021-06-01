Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.45. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

