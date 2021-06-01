Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $126.19 and a 12-month high of $255.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.42.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

