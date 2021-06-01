Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,491 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $146.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $149.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,664 shares of company stock worth $66,358,251. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

