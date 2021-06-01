Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 199 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

COF stock opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.56.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

