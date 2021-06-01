Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,066,000 after buying an additional 669,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,058,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CoStar Group by 266.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,319 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $854.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $643.91 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $865.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $872.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

