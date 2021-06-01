Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,898 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD stock opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

