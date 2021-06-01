Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the April 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.34.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $3,923,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

