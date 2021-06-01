Calavo Growers (CVGW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.58 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.32. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVGW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

