Bytecoin Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $88.97 million and $189,630.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.84 or 0.00709812 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

