Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BZLFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $36.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

