Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

