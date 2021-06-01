Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) Price Target at C$6.58

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.64.

SDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

SDE stock opened at C$4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.83. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.18.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

