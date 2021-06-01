Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Target Price at $27.83

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after acquiring an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

