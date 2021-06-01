Brokerages Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after buying an additional 2,057,283 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

