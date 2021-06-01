Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Target Price at $38.40

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

