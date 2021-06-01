Brokerages Set Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Price Target at GBX 2,031.80

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,031.80 ($26.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,820 ($23.78). 30,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,778.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,640.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a GBX 47 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 1.47%.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

