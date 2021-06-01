Brokerages Set Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Target Price at $40.92

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NIU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. 11,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,847. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.92 million. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 974,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after buying an additional 516,902 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,161,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2,474.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 283,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

