Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $26.64

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MAG stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,635. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.12. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 807.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 30.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

