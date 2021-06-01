Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price at $159.19

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,933 shares of company stock worth $11,311,652. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $171.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

