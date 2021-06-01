Brokerages Set Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target at $16.25

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 152,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,570. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $657.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 67,257 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after buying an additional 226,817 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

