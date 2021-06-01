Brokerages Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Price Target at $20.11

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of HBI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 46,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,234. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

