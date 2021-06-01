Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) PT at $40.00

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. 17,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,682. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

