Brokerages Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Post $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

STL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

NYSE STL traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,484. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

