Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.02. salesforce.com reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

NYSE CRM opened at $238.10 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,525,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in salesforce.com by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

