Brokerages Expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.30). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, COMPASS Pathways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $28,584,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

CMPS stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,570. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.77.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

