Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.53. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

