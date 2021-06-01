Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.53. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.