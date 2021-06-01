Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 48,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,081. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Earnings History and Estimates for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

