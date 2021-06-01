Brokerages Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.