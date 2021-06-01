Brokerages Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. ABM Industries also reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

ABM stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

