Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.32

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 26270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.27.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

