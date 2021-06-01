Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 109,493 shares.The stock last traded at $28.85 and had previously closed at $27.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $851.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bristow Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after buying an additional 261,128 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

