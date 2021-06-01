Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150,537 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.