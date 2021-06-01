Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 301,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.88.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.