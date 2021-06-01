Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Position Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,750,000 after purchasing an additional 413,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,477,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,590,000 after purchasing an additional 147,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

