Boston Partners Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,987,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $92.49 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

