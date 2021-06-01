Boston Partners Sells 53,484 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,484 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 488,012 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

