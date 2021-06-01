Boston Partners Sells 277,405 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 277,405 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $226.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.39 and its 200-day moving average is $190.89. Target Co. has a one year low of $114.81 and a one year high of $228.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

