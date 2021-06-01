Boston Partners Purchases 711 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth $19,506,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

TCOM opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TCOM shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

