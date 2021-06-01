Boston Partners Has $849,000 Stock Position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Boston Partners cut its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.31% of DSP Group worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 760,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,641,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $380.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.93.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.