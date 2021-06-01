Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Universal Insurance by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Universal Insurance by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $440.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

