BonFi (BNF) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $887,568.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BonFi has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00083385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.92 or 0.01043116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.26 or 0.09736794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091434 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

