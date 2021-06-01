BOMB Price Tops $1.23 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $204,275.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,812.14 or 0.99431338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00087929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001126 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,502 coins and its circulating supply is 905,714 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

