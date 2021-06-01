Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BYPLF. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bodycote from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bodycote currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Friday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

